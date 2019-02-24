February 24, 2019

ABUSE OF POWER: School’s president defends official investigation of her campus critics.

The student government of LeMoyne-Owen College recently complained to members of the school’s board of trustees that President Andrea Miller “[retained] school employees who are relatives and [failed] to abate a mold problem in the dormitories.” Students also claimed that there was a rodent problem on campus.

After these complaints, the school “launched a human resources investigation” into campus critics of Miller. The school notified all students, faculty and staff of the investigation in a letter to the campus community.