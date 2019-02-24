February 24, 2019

TYRANTS ALWAYS HATE IT WHEN A FREE PRESS REPORTS THEIR WRONGDOING: UNL prof who allegedly vandalized GOP lawmaker sign: ‘F**k Campus Reform.’

Patricia Wonch-Hill, a sociology professor at UNL, was cited for vandalizing the signs, which were the property of the campaigns of Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer and Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Campus Reform emailed Wonch-Hill for a comment, to which she responded, “Please have my comment read exactly “Fuck Campus Reform.” Hill then referred Campus Reform to her lawyer, Marc Delman, who told Campus Reform that Hill maintains her innocence.

Hill has a history of previous politically motivated convictions. She received charges of destruction of property with intent and disorderly conduct in January 2018 and October 2017, respectively, in addition to the three counts of vandalism Hill is charged with this time, according to 1011 Now.