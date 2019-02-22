February 22, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWNSHOW UPDATE: Republican delegate plans committee hearing where Fairfax accusers can testify.

A Republican lawmaker said Friday that he plans to hold a committee hearing to allow two women who have made sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to appear before a General Assembly panel and tell their stories.

From the floor of the House of Delegates, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, said he will schedule a meeting of the House Courts of Justice Committee at a later date and allow Vanessa Tyson, Meredith Watson and Fairfax to speak.

“This will give all parties a chance to be heard,” Bell said.