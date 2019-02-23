February 23, 2019

WHY ARE MORE YOUNG WOMEN HAVING HEART ATTACKS? They’re less healthy to begin with:

From 1995-1999, 21 percent of hospitalized heart attack patients were young women. However, that number increased to 31 percent between 2010-2014.

Rates for young men hospitalized for heart attacks climbed from 30 to 33 percent between 1999 and 2014.

The scientists also noted younger women who had heart attacks were more likely than men of the same age to have a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and stroke, which they said could be the reason for the uptick.

“Women now, compared to younger women generations before them, are less healthy,” co-author Melissa Caughey told Time. “It’s probably reflective of poorer health in general.”