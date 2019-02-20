February 20, 2019

HOW DOES A MILITARY OFFICER BECOME A TERRORIST AGENT?

Witt’s radicalization “accelerated while she was in graduate school” at George Washington University, where she gained a master’s degree in its Middle East Studies program. The Times describes that program as an “academic proving ground for aspiring diplomats and researchers near the State Department’s headquarters.”

The Times leaves it at that. It does not explore why Witt’s radicalization accelerated while at GW.

It does not point out, as the Daily Caller does, that Muslim-majority nations — plus a handful of private groups associated with them — have given $100 million to George Washington University in the form of gifts and contracts since 2011, according to Department of Education disclosures. This includes $80 million from Saudi Arabia, $14 million from Kuwait, $4.5 million from the United Arab Emirates, and $730,000 from Turkey.

Iran is not on this list, and its interests certainly don’t align with those of the biggest donor. But it’s not difficult to see why Witt’s anti-American radicalization might accelerate while she was a student in a program heavily subsidized by Islamist regimes.

The Times quotes one of Witt’s fellow GW students as saying that “everyone just kind of sat and watched” as Witt expressed strong feelings against American foreign policy in class. No one, it seems, pushed back with even a limited defense of America.

GW’s program is more apt to defend the Muslim Brotherhood.