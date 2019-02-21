February 21, 2019

JIM GERAGHTY: It’s Not a Disinformation Campaign if the Facts Are True.

There’s no excuse for racist and sexist stereotypes, but as the well-informed audience of this newsletter knows, Harris and Brown did have an extramarital affair (he was married, she wasn’t) starting in 1993, he appointed her to two well-paying state positions during their relationship, and he was no doubt a key connection as she began her career, introducing her to California’s political movers and shakers. It’s completely fair to ask the candidate hard questions about this nepotism, and the fact that some Russian bot is tweeting about it doesn’t mean the topic transmogrifies into “disinformation.”