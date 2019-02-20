PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 20, 2019

JOHN ELLIS: To Leftists Dragging John Wayne’s Dead Body Through the Streets: Now Do Che Guevara. “You want to see an example of pure, unadulterated racism? Then look no farther than Comrade Guevara.”

But Che was so dreamy.

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:07 pm