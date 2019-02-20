February 20, 2019
JOHN ELLIS: To Leftists Dragging John Wayne’s Dead Body Through the Streets: Now Do Che Guevara. “You want to see an example of pure, unadulterated racism? Then look no farther than Comrade Guevara.”
But Che was so dreamy.
