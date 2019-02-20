PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 20, 2019

AND YOU PROBABLY THOUGHT I WAS JOKING when I said, “but it’s problematic to go after those countries for murderous barbarism because colonialism or something.” But noooo:

Remember: If Trump does it, it must be wrong.

UPDATE:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:03 pm