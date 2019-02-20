February 20, 2019

STACY MCCAIN: The Media ‘Think They’re Living in a Cartoon and White Men Are the Villains.’ “Over the years, the MSM has fallen for hundreds of hate crime hoaxes, reporting on them as if they were confirmed facts, rather than mere allegations. By the time the story is proven to be a hoax, the media has already moved on to the next manufactured outrage. This phenomenon has only increased since the election of President Trump. Yet people still expressed shock and surprise when it became obvious that Smollett had staged his own hate crime.”

They feel cheated. But if you just keep in mind that you can’t cheat an honest man, it all makes sense.