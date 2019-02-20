February 20, 2019

WELL-HEELED: Sanders campaign reports raising $4M in less than a day.

Sanders raised the money from almost 150,000 individual donors in all 50 states, the campaign said in a press release. The average donation amounted to $27, mirroring that of the 2016 campaign.

The haul more than doubles Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) gains of $1.5 million in the first 24 hours after she announced her own presidential campaign.