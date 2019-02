LITERALLY HITLER: Trump administration launches global effort to end criminalization of homosexuality.

Good news, but this is NBC, so they just can’t help themselves in the subhead: “The administration is responding in part to a reported hanging of a young gay man in Iran, Trump’s top geopolitical foe.”

Trump’s still hates gays, you see. He’s only doing this to thwart “his” top foe.

Pathetic.