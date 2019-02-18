February 18, 2019

WEIRD, THE DEMOCRATS HAVE ONLY HAD THE HOUSE FOR A MONTH: Gallup: Record High Name Government as Most Important Problem.

Gallup has asked Americans what they felt was the most important problem facing the country since 1939 and has regularly compiled mentions of the government since 1964. Prior to 2001, the highest percentage mentioning government was 26% during the Watergate scandal. Thus, the current measure is the highest in at least 55 years.

The current percentage of Americans naming government as the most important problem is nearly twice as high as the 18% recorded in November.