February 18, 2019

CBS’S LARA LOGAN CALLS MEDIA ‘MOSTLY LIBERAL’ IN SCORCHED EARTH INTERVIEW: I’M COMMITTING ‘PROFESSIONAL SUICIDE.’

Why is that? As the Washington Post noted in 2006, even Bill Clinton admitted this was true:

…[Bill Clinton] said Democrats of his generation tend to be naive about new media realities. There is an expectation among Democrats that establishment old media organizations are de facto allies — and will rebut political accusations and serve as referees on new-media excesses.

“We’re all that way, and I think a part of it is we grew up in the ’60s and the press led us against the war and the press led us on civil rights and the press led us on Watergate,” Clinton said. “Those of us of a certain age grew up with this almost unrealistic set of expectations.”