BLOCKING INSTAPUNDIT ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ WIFI? Reader Matthew Elias emails: “Good afternoon, I am on Southwest flight 974 and it appears that Instapundit is blocked. I can access the PJ Media site but when I try to access Instapundit through the PJ homepage or from a saved url it brings up the Southwest home page. I travel Southwest often and have never had the problem before.” Hmm. Anyone from Southwest want to respond to this?