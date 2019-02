DON’T YOU WANT SOMEBODY TO LOOT? DON’T YOU NEED SOMEBODY TO LOOT? DNC Chair Perez: ‘Absolutely’ You Can Be a Democratic Socialist and Capitalist. “Perez is caught between the Looney Tunes Democrats and the Perpetually Outraged Democrats.“

Socialists, “democratic” or otherwise, can’t survive long withot a capitalistic host to feed off of. The reverse is not true of capitalists.