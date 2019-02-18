February 18, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: McCabe spins on “60 Mins,” race hoax, and much, much more. “When are the jackboots and stormtroopers going to bust into this lying dirtbag’s house in the dead of night to arrest him? He’s accused of lying to the feds, just like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort. Andrew McCabe, whom you might remember from Strzok/Page text message fame for hosting some sort of meeting to scheme up an insurance policy against Trump winning the presidency, went on 60 Minutes last night to pimp out his new book. Remember as you read about the interview or watch the interview that McCabe was fired for lying to the FBI.”