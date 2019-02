WELL, I’M A FIFTY-SOMETHING GUY AND CAN DO FIFTY-SOMETHING PUSHUPS, SO I GUESS THAT’S GOOD: Number of push-ups men can do in a row may indicate heart health. “If you’re a 40-something guy and can’t do 40 push-ups in a row, maybe it’s time to do something about it. A new study suggests the number of push-ups a middle-aged man can perform might be an indication of his overall heart health.”

But I dunno if I’ll be able to do 80-something pushups when I’m 80-something.