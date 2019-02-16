PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 16, 2019

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack.

—CNN, tonight.

Chaser: Don Lemon Says He Texts Jussie Smollett Every Day Following Attack.

Entertainment Tonight, Tuesday.

Hangover: Cameron Gray collects a ton of tweets on the alleged Jussie Smollett attack that might not age well.

Twitchy, Thursday.

UPDATE: “As the Smollett tale unravels, MSM hasn’t been this blindly wrong about a story that smears Trump supporters in *checks watch* 3 weeks. #Covington”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:31 pm