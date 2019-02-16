February 16, 2019
Shot: Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack.
—CNN, tonight.
Chaser: Don Lemon Says He Texts Jussie Smollett Every Day Following Attack.
—Entertainment Tonight, Tuesday.
Hangover: Cameron Gray collects a ton of tweets on the alleged Jussie Smollett attack that might not age well.
–Twitchy, Thursday.
UPDATE: “As the Smollett tale unravels, MSM hasn’t been this blindly wrong about a story that smears Trump supporters in *checks watch* 3 weeks. #Covington”