NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Cher Splashes Cold Water on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Celebrity Cult. “Are 25 Thousand New Jobs (Plus Thousands of Ancillary Jobs) Not a Good Idea For The Ppl Of NY?!”

Since AOC believes that the world is ending in 12 years, to paraphrase a dowager New York (carpetbagging) socialist, really, at this point, what difference does it make?