PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 15, 2019

I DO: US forces have 1,000 ISIS detainees — and don’t know what to do with them.

While some of the ISIS detainees are front-lines troops and untrained cannon fodder, a significant cohort of them are also more capable militants trained as external operation planners and master bomb makers who pose a threat to the U.S. and its allies.

“It’s closer to a thousand than it is hundreds already in detention, with more to potentially come,” Army Gen. Raymond Thomas, III, who helms U.S. Special Operations Command, said at a Senate hearing Thursday. “[It’s] a huge area of concern for us, especially because they’re being detained by the non-nation state that’s otherwise known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.”

Captured terrorists enjoy zero Geneva Convention protections, and ought to be dealt with something like pirates of old.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:32 am