February 15, 2019

AAF WANTED COLIN KAEPERNICK, BUT $20M PRICE TAG WAS TOO HIGH:

[Alliance of American Football] co-founder Bill Polian told The Athletic that CEO Charlie Ebersol reached out to Kaepernick, but nothing came of it. “I don’t know what transpired, but he’s obviously not playing,” Polian said. According to the Associated Press, Kaepernick wanted $20 million or more to consider playing with the league, which opened with its first set of games last weekend with the likes of former Jets Christian Hackenberg and John Wolford, and former Toledo standout Logan Woodside owning starting QB jobs. Kaepernick does fit the description of an Alliance player — one looking to entice NFL teams — though his contract demands are astronomically higher than the league norm. Players earn $225,000 over three years in the Alliance. They are free beginning in May to pursue NFL careers, but should they not land a job there, they are obligated to return to the AAF.

“If you truly wanted to play quarterback wouldn’t you want to dominate in a minor league and force a team to sign you? Kap and his supporters are such a joke. He doesn’t want to play because then he isn’t a martyr,” Clay Travis tweets in response.

As I wrote last year regarding the NFL, “Does Kaepernick actually want to be signed? Unless he delivers Johnny Unitas-level talent to whoever he plays for, actually suiting up and riding the pine each week as a backup, or a return to his mediocre performance during the 49ers’ 2-14 season in 2016 would be anti-climactic. Kaepernick has become the athletic equivalent of Michael Moore’s deception in his first movie, Roger & Me. Then-General Motors CEO Roger Smith had met with Moore — reportedly twice — during the shooting of his agitpropumentary, but Moore wouldn’t have a movie if he actually included that footage. Similarly, Kaepernick needs to remain permanently off the gridiron, to keep his uber-woke SJW pose alive.”