TEAR IT DOWN! Beto O’Rourke Wants To Knock Down Existing Border Wall.

Brit Hume notes that O’Rourke inadvertently pointed out that walls work: “he says existing walls and fences have forced illegals toward the most dangerous places to cross, which means they are indeed a deterrent. His sympathies as expressed here are entirely with those crossing illegally. He clearly wants to make it easier for them.”