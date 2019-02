21ST CENTURY LEFTIST RELATIONSHIPS: Has Trump wrecked our sex life? “Post-Trump Sex Disorder” is real, says sex therapist.

Related: My Woke Boyfriend and I Almost Broke Up Over a Jordan Peterson Video. “Our first political blow out happened while naked in bed after a heavy sex romp. I don’t remember how we got on the subject, but what I do remember is that when I stated that being a woman wasn’t oppressing, he became flustered and irritated.”