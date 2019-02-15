PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 15, 2019

JIM GERAGHTY: Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Kirsten Gillibrand. “Defending Big Tobacco, keeping rifles under her bed, studying with Jeanine Pirro, and having Edie Falco play her grandmother.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:28 am