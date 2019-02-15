February 15, 2019
JIM GERAGHTY: Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Kirsten Gillibrand. “Defending Big Tobacco, keeping rifles under her bed, studying with Jeanine Pirro, and having Edie Falco play her grandmother.”
