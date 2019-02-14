PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 14, 2019

NEWS YOU CAN USE? Libertarian Date Night: Eight Romantic Films.

I haven’t seen Don Juan DeMarco in a decade or two, which is just a silly-yet-lovely little movie. It’s going on the V-Day short list for sure.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:31 pm