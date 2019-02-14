February 14, 2019

AN APPROACH I ENDORSE: ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em:’ University of Illinois serves invasive Asian carp for dinner.

I’ve been promoting this approach for quite some time.

And maybe this will help attract Chinese students: “To understand why Chinese netizens have taken such an interest in the story, it’s absolutely essential to know that the most popular dinner-table fish in seafood-crazy China is carp, bar none. Thus, news of America’s carp problem doesn’t set off alarm — it makes Chinese mouths water. Add the fact that Chinese covet wild carp — an expensive treat compared to cheaper, more common farmed carp — and poetry ensues. . . . The dominant thread in the ongoing discussion is this: The Chinese people, and their voracious appetites, are the solution to America’s carp woes.”