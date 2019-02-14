February 14, 2019

FROM THE NEW END-USER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO PLAY “CIVILIZATION VI”: “The information we collect may include personal information such as your first and/or last name, e-mail address, phone number, photo, mailing address, geolocation, or payment information. In addition, we may collect your age, gender, date of birth, zip code, hardware configuration, console ID, software products played, survey data, purchases, IP address and the systems you have played on. We may combine the information with your personal information and across other computers or devices that you may use.”

The reviews on Steam are coming in fast and furious, with many users saying they have or will uninstall the game. I just did.

It’s a shame, too — the Civ series is one of the few computer games I’ve really enjoyed over the years.