“ZIONISTS” SUPPRESSING FREE SPEECH AGAIN? Elder of Ziyon: Detroit imam says Jews prostitute their women to gain power. Don’t worry, no antisemitism to see here, I’m sure if you gave the imam a chance to apologize, he’d say he meant “Zionists paid by AIPAC,” not “Jews.” Claims of antisemitism are just the Zionists trying to suppress free speech on behalf of Israel.