February 14, 2019

NO. Calls for unrepentant former London schoolgirl-turned ISIS bride to be BANNED from Britain – as nine-months-pregnant teenager, 19, begs to come home to have third baby on NHS.

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum was just 15 when she and two classmates Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase travelled to Syria in February 2015 but speaking from a refugee camp after the caliphate’s collapse she said: ‘I don’t regret coming here – now all I want to do is come home to Britain’.

Begum is the only known survivor of the three friends from Bethnal Green and her two children died of disease and malnutrition before the age of one as the caliphate fell apart around her.

The schoolgirl claims she lived a ‘normal life’ in ISIS’ capital Raqqa and was ‘not fazed’ by the brutal execution of its enemies, recounting how she once found an ‘an enemy of Islam’s’ decapitated head in a bin.

But with her third baby now due any day, she has decided to quit and now wants to ‘live quietly’ back in the UK and ensure her baby survives with the help of the NHS.