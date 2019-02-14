February 14, 2019

HOW DARE THEY: GOP Pounces By Allowing Democrats To Vote On Their Own Resolution. “Mitch McConnell seizes on actual liberal positions to paint Democrats as radicals.”

If you think this is an exaggeration of the illogical position of Democrats and their Green New Deal, I give you Sen. Ed Markey.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s was going to put the Green New Deal up for a vote. Or, here’s how the Associated Press put it: “McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Dems.” Now, of course, such a vote would be a political stunt; because the Green New Deal, introduced last week by Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is, in many ways, a political stunt.

“This isn’t a new Republican trick,” tweeted Markey, who co-sponsored this non-binding resolution that will save the planet, “By rushing a vote on the #GreenNewDeal resolution, Republicans want to avoid a true national debate & kill our efforts to organize. We’re having the first national conversation on climate change in a decade. We can’t let Republicans sabotage it.”