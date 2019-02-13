February 13, 2019

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT SEX AND COMMIT MURDER: Teen sentenced after luring man for sex and fatally wounding him during robbery. “Tyjanae Allen, 18 at the time, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Julio Cesar-Ortega, 29. . . . Cesar-Ortega had driven to the police station, bleeding profusely from his arm. He bled to death in his car, in the parking lot outside the station. Wells, the prosecutor, said the stab wound hit an artery in Cesar-Ortega’s arm. At the time, Cesar-Ortega worked at a car wash and had a wife and a 10-year-old daughter.”