February 13, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 Campaign Spent $20,490 On Air Travel, $3,147 On Rail.

Related: Liz Cheney Stumps Green New Dealers With One Question: Did You Fly Here?

Cheney asked the expert panel, comprised of four Democrat and two Republican witnesses, to state how they each arrived in Washington D.C., for the hearing. Four of the six witnesses stated that they traveled by airplane, the very means of transportation they hope to diminish.

More: Private plane enthusiast Harrison Ford flies to UAE nation to warn about threat of global devastation from fossil fuels.

Exit quote: “Listen to Harrison Ford, who’s taken his private plane to get cheeseburgers.”