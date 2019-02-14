February 14, 2019

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Politics is affecting dating and intimacy, expert says.

Spira said that since President Trump’s election in 2016, politics have started to play a major role in millennials’ dating lives.

“Now we see politics at the top and it’s not just affecting how you date … politics has actually moved into the bedroom,” Spira told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton.

Spira, who is currently on tour promoting her new book, “Love in the Age of Trump,” added that millennials now are starting to prioritize political compatibility over sex.

“Singles now, especially millennials singles, are more interested in having similar politics and talking about good politics than actually having good sex,” Spira said.

The dating site OkCupid told HuffPost last month that for the first time in its 15-year history, the overall number of women who choose shared political views over “good sex” doubled from 2016 to 2018.