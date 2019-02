BRUCE BAWER: Anti-Americanism: As German as Apple Strudel. “Germans overwhelmingly dislike the United States, and it’s not about Trump.”

Going back to Spengler’s piece on German anti-patriotism from yesterday, as a teen I had a lengthy conversation with a West German gentlemen who told me that he was convinced Reagan (this was during the 1984 election) wanted nuclear war in Europe. But he didn’t seem to care much one way or the other about the outcome.