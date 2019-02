I WANT TO EMPHASIZE THAT I THINK THAT ABORTION IN THE FIRST TRIMESTER IS STILL A MORAL WRONG AND MURDER, BUT I ALSO BELIEVE WE STAND A BETTER CHANCE OF CURBING IT THROUGH SOCIAL DISAPPROVAL AND EDUCATION THAN POLICING: And part of the reason I think that is that I came of age in a country where abortion was illegal. It still happened. It was just rare and safe (because the practitioners didn’t wish to get caught): But Is It Human?