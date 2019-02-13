February 13, 2019

THE PROPOSED EMPLOYMENT NONDISCRIMINATION ACT (“ENDA”) EXAMINED: ENDA, which is expected to receive attention in the House of Representatives this year, would make it illegal to discriminate in employment on the basis of sexual orientation (narrowly defined) or on the basis of gender identity (broadly defined). I’ve written about some problems with the bill. Even those generally sympathetic to the goal of outlawing employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation might want to consider them.