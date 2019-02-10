February 10, 2019
WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP THINKING THAT LEFTISM IS A CULT? DC bakery offering Ruth Bader Ginsburg-themed treats for Valentine’s Day.
Oh, the fun the couple who enjoys these must be having. “Are you down with RBG? Yeah, know me!”
