February 10, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: CBS’s Gayle King corrects Northam for referring to slaves as ‘indentured servants.’

The comment came in Northam’s first televised interview since he began facing calls to resign over a blackface scandal, in which he urged healing. “We are now at the 400-year anniversary — just 90 miles from here in 1619. The first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort, what we call now Fort Monroe, and while—,” Northam said, before King cut him off. “Also known as slavery,” King said. “Yes,” Northam responded.

And note this moment in the transcript:

GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: –right now, Virginia needs someone that can heal. There’s no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that’s why I’m not going anywhere. I have learned from this. I have a lot more to learn. But we’re in a unique opportunity now. Again the 400 year anniversary of the history whether it be good or bad in Virginia to really make some impactful changes– GAYLE KING: Of slavery in this country? GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: Yes.

As CNN’s Jeff Yang tweets, “‘The 400 year anniversary of the history [of slavery] whether it be good or bad.’ It be bad, Ralph.”

When you’re a Democrat who’s lost CBS, CNN, and the Washington Post, your career barely has a pulse. Speaking of which, Twitchy notes that “to top it all, [during his interview with King, Northam] touted his being in ‘life and death’ situations with children.” And/or life followed by death for newborn children.

UPDATE: Wagons = circled: Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer just admitted they won’t force the AG out because a Republican would take over.

To coin an Instaphrase, they told me that if Donald Trump were elected president, we’d see open racism becoming acceptable in polite society. And they were right!

Earlier: WHAT IS IT ABOUT VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS? Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party.