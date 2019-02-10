February 10, 2019

THURSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM:

Eventually the food is served & [Kirsten] Gillibrand starts to eat her fried chicken with a fork. She looks around, sees other people eating with their hands and says “Um Kiki, do we use our fingers or forks for the chicken?”

When FDR had more of a common touch than you, it might be time to ask if you’re out of touch with America’s voters.

To be fair, at least Gillibrand is eating fried chicken. T-Bone’s buddy, who reminds everyone what a committed Vegan he is, should have lots of fun on the Soylent rubber chicken circuit.

(Classical reference in headline.)