February 9, 2019

CAMP OF THE SAINTS, CARIBBEAN EDITION: Tiny Turks and Caicos overwhelmed by Haitian influx.

“We have begged the UK to help. I don’t think they realize how urgent the situation is,” said the archipelago’s housing minister, Goldray Ewing.

“As a British territory we don’t have our own defense force. We told them it’s an invasion and a national crisis. There’s no other way to describe it.” . . .

Ewing, the housing minister, says repatriation costs for a boat carrying 187 people that landed on the island of Salt Cay on January 17 topped $300,000.

Opposition leader Washington Misick argued the Haitian government could not be counted on to stem the flow of migrants — while noting that its economy benefited from the remittances they send home.

“The situation poses an existential threat to our islands and our way of life,” he said.

But the Haitians prepared to make the treacherous voyage say it is their only hope for a better future.