February 9, 2019

A STRONG REVIEW FOR ELIZABETH WARREN’S CAMPAIGN OPENING SPEECH: “I appreciate a great speech. And Elizabeth Warren just delivered the hell out of one. If you’re not willing to concede that, then I think you can’t distinguish form from substance. Much of what she said was about the troubles of the middle class, and it sounded a lot like Trump. There were many times when I said out loud, ‘This is like Trump.’ And she got a crowd reaction that reminded me of Trump’s. People cheered and chants got going.”