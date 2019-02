TRUTH IN ADVERTISING: AT&T sued by Sprint, must defend decision to tell users that 4G is “5G E.” “Despite AT&T trying to convince consumers that 5G E is different from 4G, OpenSignal measurements in late 2018 found that AT&T’s average download speeds nationwide were slower than Verizon’s and T-Mobile’s 4G networks. Sprint is the only major carrier that AT&T beat in that ranking.”