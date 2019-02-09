PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 9, 2019

ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ’S “GREEN NEW DEAL” DOCUMENT WAS SUCH AN EMBARRASSMENT THEY TOOK IT DOWN. How hard is the press working to protect her from the consequences of her own idiocy? This hard:

Remember:

Also:

UPDATE:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:46 pm