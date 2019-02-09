February 9, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: Legislative Black Caucus, Kaine, Warner, and Virginia Democratic Party to Fairfax: Resign. Now.

Northam must go, as a matter of character. On that we have the word of such figures as Joe Biden, a plagiarist who once cited his ability to navigate the linguistic challenges of buying coffee at a 7-Eleven as evidence of his good relations with the Indian immigrant community; Terry McAuliffe, a former fixer for Bill Clinton; former Virginia governor Douglas Wilder, who once used a government airplane to pay a private visit to a former softcore porn actress he appointed as a university regent; Sen. Bernie Sanders, author of bizarre rape-fantasy political tracts; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Cherokee impersonator; and Hillary Rodham Clinton, chief tactician of the “bimbo eruption” unit all those years ago.

If Northam goes, the governorship passes to his fellow Democrat Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who now faces impeachment as two women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct — at the 2004 Democratic National Convention and at Duke University in 2000.

The Democrats, hot off insisting that mere accusations of misconduct — as a high-school student — were sufficient to keep Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court, are thereby put in a pickle. They might turn to the third in line, Attorney General Mark R. Herring, also a Democrat — and also someone who recently acknowledged wearing blackface at a college party. That would bring the Dems to the fourth in line, House Speaker Kirk Cox, who insists he’s never donned the racist makeup. He is also a Republican.