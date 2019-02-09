February 9, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW, NOW-THEY-TELL-US EDITION:

She said defending Fairfax is difficult because the idea of standing up for a man accused of sexual assault is not in her nature. But “even though I’m a very strong feminist,” she said, “you can take advantage of MeToo and get back at someone you dated. I believe in believing women, but you can’t believe all women because some people lie.”

I’m so old, I can remember when even suggesting that “you can’t believe all women because some people lie” marked you as a bigot and pro-rape. But I guess it’s different when the accused is a black Democrat, especially if there’s some risk that his resignation might help Republicans.