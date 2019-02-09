PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 9, 2019

WELL, THAT’S A PLEASANT CHANGE FROM RECENT EXPERIENCE: This Year’s Flu Vaccine Effective Against Top Influenza Strains: Scientists’ predictions about which flu virus strains to include in this season’s vaccine were spot on.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:51 pm