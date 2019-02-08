February 8, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Could We Please Stop Comparing Everything to Hitler?

Featuring on the left, Cory Booker, who looks at AOC’s GND and says, “when the planet has been imperiled in the past, who came forward to save Earth from the scourge of Nazi and totalitarian regimes? We came forward!” And on the right, “Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens [who was] speaking in London recently. She was asked for her opinion on nationalism, and… Well, just listen:”

“Whenever we say ‘nationalism,’ the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a National Socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism… I have no problems with nationalism. It’s globalism that I try to avoid.”

This week’s American edition of the London Spectator features a profile of Turning Point USA, with a photo atop the article of Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens in a “Socialism Sucks” T-shirts. Doesn’t Owens believe that the ideology that called itself the National-Sozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei took the S-portion of their name seriously?

Or as Roger De Bris said in Mel Brooks’ The Producers, after reading the screenplay for “Springtime for Hitler,” “A stunning piece of work. Did you know, I never knew that the Third Reich meant Germany. I mean it’s just drenched with historical goodies like that!”

Related: “Throwing disabled people, leftists, and Jews in camps? Sure, fine, whatever, but don’t you DARE invade Poland.”