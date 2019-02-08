February 8, 2019

MORE FROM THE VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW: Meredith Watson: 2nd Woman Accuses Justin Fairfax of Rape. “The lawyers say Watson shared the experience with friends but decided to come forward after Fairfax denied sexually assaulting Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a California professor who accused him of physically forcing her to perform oral sex on him while they attended the 2004 Democratic National Convention. The statement called on Fairfax to resign.”

I had heard rumors of a second accuser, but this isn’t the one I heard the rumors about.

UPDATE: I suppose Sarah Kliff will tell us it’s a “local crime story” about now:

ANOTHER UPDATE: More clown show news: