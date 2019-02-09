February 9, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Now it’s not just rape and skyrocketing tuition to worry about, it’s also soaring rates of mental illness among college students. “We are seeing an epidemic of mental illness on college campuses across the country. According to national data, 40% of undergraduate students have felt so depressed within the past year that it’s been difficult for them to function, 10% have seriously considered suicide, and these numbers are higher than the numbers for kids and young adults of the same age who are not attending college.”