February 9, 2019

REMEMBER “PEAK OIL?” NOW THE PROBLEM IS TOO MUCH OIL: Out of nothing, a new petro-state.

On the coast of South America, just north of Brazil, lies the obscure and impoverished former British colony of Guyana, distantly remembered for a bizarre mass suicide four decades ago that begot the term “drinking the Kool-Aid.”

But today, the discovery of a massive trove of oil off its shores, including two finds just this week, put Guyana on the cusp of becoming one of the world’s wealthiest nations, in the league of petro-states like Qatar. . . .

Exxon plans to begin producing 120,000 barrels per day next year, and to bump that up six times to 750,000 by 2025.